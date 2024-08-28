Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom applauds the fans at the final whistle | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Milutin Osmajic scored a hat-trick as PNE won 5-0 in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom took plenty of positives from Tuesday night’s 5-0 win at Harrogate Town.

The Lilywhites were as good as through to round three at half-time, after Sam Greenwood and Milutin Osmajic both netted first half braces. The former scored a stunning free-kick and tucked home from the penalty spot, before Osmajic rifled in number three and tapped home the fourth. And, with six minutes to play in the second half, the Montenegrin raced through on goal and blasted home for his hat-trick - a second in North End colours, since signing last summer.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up

“Yeah, pleased with another win, clean sheet and the goals,” said Heckingbottom. “The nature of the performance was good. It was important that our approach and mentality was right, which it was, and we got the rewards for playing some good football as well. I would’ve loved to finish the moves off in the second half, where a couple hit the woodwork and a couple just went wide.

“It would’ve then been arguably better, but I’m pleased with how patient we were. And then, when we did break the front two lines of Harrogate, we got in behind them and created some chances. So yeah, really pleased with that. I had one mind on what we were working on for the weekend as well, and I want it to be tough to get in the team - definitely.

“I want to make sure everybody in the squad is at a level where they know how hard it is to get in, but when they are involved, they contribute. I have been impressed. I have seen a hell of a lot of Preston, in the opposition dugout and watching Championship games. So, I knew a lot, but I have been pleasantly surprised with how receptive the players have been - taking on some new ideas. Everyone has tried to produce it and have a go at it.”

Osmajic scored eight goals in his debut season at PNE - the number 28’s shot power, instinct and accuracy in front of goal is a weapon Heckingbottom is excited by. The sweetness of Greenwood’s set-piece scorcher was also a sight to behold. North End’s boss was extra happy to see pre-match work with both players pay off on the night.

“Yeah, both front players if you see the strikes,” said Heckingbottom. “They both strike the ball so cleanly. They are totally different types of players, but if the ball is anywhere near the goal then they are hitting it. So yeah, pleased with them. We did a bit of work with those two players on Sunday and yesterday, because they didn’t start the other day. We knew they were going to be playing together and how their roles would combine, so yeah I am pleased and pleased for them to score the goals.

A full debut was also handed to Jeppe Okkels, who made his second appearance for PNE - having signed from FC Utrecht, one day after Ryan Lowe’s exit as manager. It’s been a whirlwind start to life at Deepdale for the wide man, but Heckingbottom was glad to get him out there and felt he did well down the left.

“Yeah, I am pleased we got him his first start tonight,” said Heckingbottom. “He has just come over, his first start and he can be pleased with that start - because it is tough adapting. He’s had a couple of weeks over here now, a lot of training, consecutive days and then changing managers.

“It has probably not been the start he envisaged, but it’s nice to get him on the pitch for everyone to see. You can see how hard he works and we want to get him to understand what we want from him, so it’s easier for him to adapt to us and what we are asking.”

And on the travelling 1,100+ away fans he said: “Yeah, it was good. It is a long way to come on a Tuesday night, you know what I mean? But, to turn out here is great and I am glad we sent them away happy. We will all be looking at the draw now...”