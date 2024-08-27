Preston North End 'submit' offer for £4m Nottingham Forest star as four-team transfer chase heats up
Preston North End have reportedly made an offer to sign Josh Bowler from Nottingham Forest.
Lyall Thomas, a journalist for Sky Sports, reports that the Lilywhites have submitted an offer to Nottingham Forest for Josh Bowler - who doesn't feature in their plans. It is added that talks are ‘expected to progress quickly’ over the next few days.
In another report, Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun, said on his Patreon page that Hull City are also interested in signing the right-sided winger. Bowler has played for the Tigers previously, having spent the 2019/20 season on loan there.
Earlier this month, it was reported by HITC Sport that both QPR and Sheffield United were both interested in Bowler - but now North End and Hull are in the race. The transfer window shuts at 11.00pm on Friday (August 30).
The 25-year-old joined Forest in September 2022 for a reported £4m, but was immediately shipped out on loan to Olympiacos. He has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Reds. Bowler’s time in Greece only saw him play seven times and he would return to Blackpool for a second spell - but couldn't stop them from being relegated.
Bowler spent the entirety of last season on loan at Cardiff City, and he made 39 appearances across all competitions with five goals and two assists. He hasn’t been named in any of Forest’s squads for their opening two fixtures, and his future seemingly lies away from the City Ground - with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.