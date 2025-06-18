Filip Marschall

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been linked with three Championship clubs

Three Championship clubs, including Preston North End, have been linked with Filip Marschall - but one now looks out of the race.

Following a productive loan spell at Crewe Alexandra, the Aston Villa shot-stopper is a reported transfer target for PNE. As well as the Lilywhites, Norwich City and Millwall have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old. However, the Canaries no longer appear to be a rival.

Norwich have already signed former Blackpool shot-stopper, Dan Grimshaw, and a deal is now reportedly close to being completed for Louie Moulden, upon the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace. He will be the club’s third choice. Norwich also plan to bring in a number one, having been linked with Jakub Stolarczyk and Vladan Kovacevic.

Millwall’s goalkeeping department needs bolstering with Liam Roberts having left the club and joined Mansfield Town, while Lukas Jensen is out with an Achilles injury - which will see him miss a ‘fair chunk’ of next season. PNE have replaced departing No.1 Freddie Woodman with previous loan star, Daniel Iversen.

The Dane has penned a four-year contract at Deepdale and looks set to play the majority of matches over the next few seasons. Marschall was always a reported back-up option for Preston, whose other goalkeeping options are Dai Cornell (34) and James Pradic (20) - both out of contract in 2026.

