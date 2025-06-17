Alfie Gilchrist | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Chelsea defender spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

Preston North End were strongly linked with Alfie Gilchrist last summer and he is now set to leave Chelsea, according to reports.

A handful of Championship clubs were credited with interest in the Blues youngster ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Leeds United, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers were mentioned as suitors too, but the race for Gilchrist reportedly went down to Sheffield United and Preston.

In the end, the right-back made the move to Bramall Lane and made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Blades. From February onwards, however, Gilchrist only played two games with an ankle injury ruling him out for five weeks. He didn’t feature in the play-off campaign, which ended in defeat at Wembley to Sunderland.

Now, renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - who was across the defender’s future last year - reports that the 21-year-old will depart on a permanent basis. Gilchrist is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026, with option, having turned out on 17 occasions for the first team.

Preston have strengthened at full-back this summer with the addition of Pol Valentin, who was snapped up on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday. Fellow summer recruit, Thierry Small, is capable of operating on the right side too. PNE, though, are still seeking defensive reinforcements - Hull City’s Cody Drameh has been heavily linked.

