Transfer headlines from across the Championship for Tuesday, 5 August

Kone to Swans stalls

Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone has been linked with Preston North End, Swansea City, Toulouse and Leicester City in the last week. PNE reportedly saw a £3m offer rejected while the French club were also unsuccessful with an offer. Swansea lodged a higher bid, said to be around £4.5m, but the Chairboys received the same response from the League One club - who are said to be standing firm over their £5m valuation of the Ivorian, who scored 18 league goals last season.

The 22-year-old has one year left on his contract at Adams Park and has been offered fresh terms there, but this summer could represent the last chance for Wycombe to receive a substantial fee for the front man.

Latest reports from Wales Online state that Swansea have not walked away from a deal for good, but that a move is ‘looking increasingly unlikely’ and discussions have not progressed any further in the last few days. It’s also suggested there is no ‘live offer’ on the table from any club at present, raising the question as to whether Leicester will come to the table with a bid.

Loans for Spurs men

A whole host of Tottenham Hotspur youngsters have reportedly been made available for loan and two of them look to be on their way to the Championship. One of those has already been confirmed, with Oxford United securing the loan signing of striker Will Lankshear - who spent time on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season.

On top of that, Jamie Donley - who was linked with PNE last summer - is said to be on his way to Stoke City. The attacking midfielder had a successful loan spell at Leyton Orient last campaign and West Brom have been named as suitors. However, a move to the Potters looks to be imminent.

Double deal for Tigers

Hull City look set to boost their front line significantly, with a permanent swoop for Oli McBurnie and loan return for Joe Gelhardt. Former Sheffield United man McBurnie has been linked with various Championship moves over the course of the summer, with him a free agent after leaving Las Palmas.

Now, he is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract at the MKM Stadium with Hull making a ‘significant investment’ to secure his services. On top of that, Gelhardt - who has been linked with Preston plenty of times in the past - is said to be on his way back to the Tigers after last season’s loan stint.

This Wednesday will see the Tigers appeal their three-window transfer fee restriction heard by an independent panel. Having clocked up more than 30 days of late transfer payments within the last 12 months, the EFL imposed the punishment on Hull in early July. An outcome is said to be expected within 48 hours.