The former Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest man is now playing in Australia

Former Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley says Preston North End were interested in him back in 2022.

The 32-year-old has been playing for Sydney FC ever since his departure from Forest that summer. Lolley made 171 appearances for Forest after joining them from Huddersfield Town in 2018.

Now, looking back on his career to date with The Ben Foster Podcast, the wide man has shared how PNE and Sunderland were keen to bring him in upon the expiry of his Forest contract.

That summer was former boss Ryan Lowe’s first pre-season in charge of Preston, having been appointed six months prior. The Lilywhites’ outfield recruits that summer were Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady, Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrott.

“I think I got to about 29 and I'd been in the Champ for, pretty much, my whole career," said Lolley. "I was just like, 'I'm done'. I was a bit tired with it. I had options... I think there were clubs like Preston and Sunderland, things like that.

“I was just not interested. Do you know what? I was at Nottingham and I loved it there. It was about an hour from home, great mates, love the life, felt really at home - even like to the point where when I go back to England now, Nottingham I am almost drawn to that just as much as I am to Reddich or wherever.

“I just couldn't see myself going up north, going away from everything and I think it was a bit like unless Coventry come in, I fancied doing something really different. I have always wanted to play abroad, see what it is like, different cultures."

