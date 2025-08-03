‘Four or five offers’: Huge Richard Kone transfer update amid £3m Preston North End pursuit
Michael Dodds has revealed there have been ‘four or five’ bids lodged this week to sign PNE target Richard Kone.
And the Wycombe Wanderers boss explained the key decision to leave him out of Saturday’s opening day contest against Bradford City.
The Lilywhites are in the centre of ongoing transfer drama involving the in-demand 22-year-old, who is attracting interest across the EFL.
North End placed a £3m offer to sign Kone earlier in the week and became the latest side to register an interest in the forward.
However, just 24 hours later, Championship rivals Swansea City came in with a new-and-improved £4.5m bid for the playmaker, who has 12 months remaining on his Adams Park contract.
The Chairboys are believed to be holding out for an eye-watering £5m fee for the young forward, who made the move from Essex Senior League outfit Athletic Newham in January 2024.
Mike Dodds explains latest Richard Kone transfer development
Dodds explained the ongoing transfer situation following Wycombe’s opening day defeat against Bradford City, with Kone missing the contest at Valley Parade.
‘Yeah, Rich has had a bit of a busy week in terms of his preparation,’ the head coach told the club’s in-house media team.
‘I’ve got a really good relationship with Rich and we’ve had some really honest conversations in pre-season and leading up into the week.
‘One thing I don’t want to do while I’m the head coach of this football club is flower things up and not be honest with the fans. I think it’s very important (to say) that we have had four or five offers this week - obviously I’m not involved in those conversations - from EFL clubs and clubs abroad. We’ve also tabled a new contract offer to him.
‘I think with all those things, the week has not been ideal for Rich. The fact that there is a lot going on behind the scenes, I’ve made a technician decision to leave him out.
‘I’ll speak to Rich tomorrow and see where we’re at. I hope he will be available for next weekend, but we’ll see how the week pans out.’
Who is PNE target Richard Kone
After making the move from the Essex Senior League in January 2024, Kone penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Adams Park - completing his rise to professional football.
The exciting forward has scored 25 goals and registered nine assists in 73 outings for Wycombe in all competitions.
But it was his impressive goal-return last season which has caught clubs in the Championship tracking his progress, playing a key role in Dodds’ side’s fourth-placed finish in League One.
Kone has been linked with a number of potential suitors throughout the summer transfer window - including PNE - with Swansea, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Norwich City also reportedly interested.
The Chairboys face Stockport County next Saturday, with all eyes on the striker’s future.
