Richard Kone | Getty Images

PNE lodged a £3m bid to sign in-demand Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone this week.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dodds has revealed there have been ‘four or five’ bids lodged this week to sign PNE target Richard Kone.

And the Wycombe Wanderers boss explained the key decision to leave him out of Saturday’s opening day contest against Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lilywhites are in the centre of ongoing transfer drama involving the in-demand 22-year-old, who is attracting interest across the EFL.

The Chairboys are believed to be holding out for an eye-watering £5m fee for the young forward, who made the move from Essex Senior League outfit Athletic Newham in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Dodds explains latest Richard Kone transfer development

Dodds explained the ongoing transfer situation following Wycombe’s opening day defeat against Bradford City, with Kone missing the contest at Valley Parade.

‘Yeah, Rich has had a bit of a busy week in terms of his preparation,’ the head coach told the club’s in-house media team.

‘I’ve got a really good relationship with Rich and we’ve had some really honest conversations in pre-season and leading up into the week.

‘One thing I don’t want to do while I’m the head coach of this football club is flower things up and not be honest with the fans. I think it’s very important (to say) that we have had four or five offers this week - obviously I’m not involved in those conversations - from EFL clubs and clubs abroad. We’ve also tabled a new contract offer to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think with all those things, the week has not been ideal for Rich. The fact that there is a lot going on behind the scenes, I’ve made a technician decision to leave him out.

‘I’ll speak to Rich tomorrow and see where we’re at. I hope he will be available for next weekend, but we’ll see how the week pans out.’

Who is PNE target Richard Kone

Richard Kone. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

After making the move from the Essex Senior League in January 2024, Kone penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Adams Park - completing his rise to professional football.

The exciting forward has scored 25 goals and registered nine assists in 73 outings for Wycombe in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was his impressive goal-return last season which has caught clubs in the Championship tracking his progress, playing a key role in Dodds’ side’s fourth-placed finish in League One.

Kone has been linked with a number of potential suitors throughout the summer transfer window - including PNE - with Swansea, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Norwich City also reportedly interested.

The Chairboys face Stockport County next Saturday, with all eyes on the striker’s future.