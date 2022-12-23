Preston North End are preparing to face Huddersfield Town and West Brom in their final two matches off the year, which could potentially see them end 2022 in the Champiomship play-off spots, The Lilywhites currently sit in seventh place on goal difference.

The start of 2023 could look very differently to last January for Preston, with this year’s opener against Stoke City taking them up to 14th place in their first match in three weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The clash was only Ryan Lowe’s second match in charge of the club after beating Barnsley in December.

Liverpool tracking Preston North End wonderkid

Liverpool are one of five major clubs targeting a move for Preston North End striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, according to The Mirror. The 16-year-old caught the eye of football fans and interested parties earlier this month when he scored five goals during the Lilywhites' 6-1 thrashing of Rotherham United in the FA Youth Cup.

Rodriguez-Gentile joined Preston last October and has already agreed a two-year scholarship starting from next summer in which he could be introduced into the first-team set-up. However, after netting an impressive 18 goals in his last 10 games - including four hat-tricks - the report claims that he could be lured away from Deepdale before then.

It is though that Liverpool join Manchester United, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham in monitoring the teenager this season, though Ryan Lowe will be hopeful of convincing Rodriguez-Gentile to stay with the club after his track record with young players. The 44-year-old has already given four academy stars their professional debuts this term, while Rodriguez-Gentile will know he is unlikely to feature at a Premier League club for a while.

Speaking on the forward after his performance against Rotherham, Lowe told Lancs Live: "He is a good little player, isn't he? He's got some good attributes, but again, he is 16 and we've got to be careful. People probably want to get him in the squad; he will come up and train with us in some capacity very soon - when he's off school! It's mad, isn't it? But he is a fantastic talent and one we have to keep tabs on, which we are, of course. We get reports on all of the kids when they're performing. Again, we can't get too carried away with him and we've got to play him down a bit, but he looks like an exciting prospect for us."

Norwich City set to 'snap up' Brazilian youngster

Norwich City are set to sign Coritiba defender Thalisson Gabriel, according to Brazilian outlet ge.globo. The two clubs established a partnership earlier this year and the Canaries could now take advantage of some of their unknown starlets.

The teenager has only made three senior appearances for the Brazilian club, who currently sit 15th in Serie A, however Norwich are eager to bring him to the Championship due to his potential. According to the Eastern Daily Press, journalist Rogerio Scarione has suggested that a fee between £600k and £700k has been agreed for his signature.

Gabriel would be the second Brazilian Norwich have signed this year after they brought in Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo for £6 million in the summer, with the midfielder since making 17 appearances and scoring twice. The Canaries could expect a lot more interest on their part in South America now following the agreement with Coritiba. Speaking after the partnership was confirmed, Norwich's Sporting Director said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Coritiba. This new and exciting relationship will allow us to further continue our development and reach into new territories.