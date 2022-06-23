Preston North End hope to booster squad with Bermudian striker.

After finishing 13th in the 2021/22 season, Preston North End have been looking to the summer transfer season to help strenthen their troops ahead of the next campaign.

Sitting just outside of the top 10, North End will be desperate for the next season to see them bid for a place in the promotion play offs.

In a bid to help bolster the side, Ryan Lowe has already signed new goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Woodman, who signed from Newcastle United, has said that North End’s strong coaching line-up lured him to the Lancs team and he is set to be the Lilywhites first choice when the new season comes around.

He has signed a three-year deal at PNE and cited Lowe, Mike Marsh and goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt as the main factors for his decision.

However, North End have also been hoping to bolster their strikers with a more confident outlook needed going forward.

Here is all the latest transfer news from Preston North End and their Championship rivals...

