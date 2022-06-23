Preston North End's Championship fixtures released with away trip to Wigan Athletic first up

It is a repeat of sorts of last season, as PNE opened their campaign last time around against the reigning League One champions.

The Lilywhites will of course play everyone twice, but some dates and games will always stand out.

Their opening four games are Wigan (a), Hull City (h), Luton Town (a) and Rotherham United (h).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE captain Alan Browne in action against Wigan Athletic in pre-season last year.

North End’s first taste of a Lancashire derby comes with former Premier League side Burnley back in the Championship this season. The Clarets will come to Deepdale on September 13 – before hosting Ryan Lowe’s men on February 11.

Rivalries will renew with Blackpool almost a year to the day that they got back underway, travelling to Bloomfield Road on October 22. And like last season, the Seasiders will travel to Deepdale in April, this time on April 1.

Other key dates include North End welcoming last season’s beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, with a trip to Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

Preston will end their campaign against their former boss Alex Neil, as they round off their fixtures with newly promoted Sunderland.

The further two Lancashire derbies with Blackburn Rovers are scheduled for December 10 at Ewood Park and April 22 in PR1.

Easter weekend will again prove interesting for supporters, with a journey to the capital to face Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday followed by a home game against Reading on Easter Monday.

PNE’s fixture list in full:

Sat Jul 30 - Wigan Athletic A

Sat Aug 6 – Hull City H

Wed Aug 10 - Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 13 – Luton Town A

Tue Aug 16 – Rotherham United H

Sat Aug 20 – Watford H

Wed Aug 24 – Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat Aug 27 – Cardiff City A

Wed Aug 31 – Coventry City A

Sat Sep 3 – Birmingham City H

Sat Sep 10 – Bristol City A

Tue Sep 13 – Burnley H

Sat Sep 17 – Sheffield United H

Sat Sep 24 – International Date

Sat Oct 1 – Sunderland A

Wed Oct 5 – West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Oct 8 – Norwich City A

Sat Oct 15 – Stoke City H

Tue Oct 18 – Huddersfield Town A

Sat Oct 22 – Blackpool A

Sat Oct 29 – Middlesbrough H

Tue Nov 1 – Swansea City H

Sat Nov 5 – Reading A or Emirates FA Cup Round 1

Wed Nov 9 – Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat Nov 12 – Millwall H

Sat Nov 19 – FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Nov 26 – FIFA World Cup 2022 / Emirates FA Cup Round 2

Sat Dec 3 – FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 10 – Blackburn Rovers A and FIFA World Cup 2022

Sat Dec 17 – Queens Park Rangers H and FIFA World Cup 2022

Wed Dec 21 – Carabao Cup Round Four

Mon Dec 26 – Huddersfield Town H

Thu Dec 29 – West Bromwich Albion A

Sun Jan 1 – Stoke City A

Sat Jan 7 – Emirates FA Cup Round 3

Wed Jan 11 – Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat Jan 14 – Norwich City H

Sat Jan 21 – Birmingham City A

Wed Jan 25 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 28 – Coventry City H or Emirates FA Cup Round 4

Wed Feb 1 – Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 4 – Bristol City H

Sat Feb 11 – Burnley A

Wed Feb 15 – Luton Town H

Sat Feb 18 – Hull City A

Sat Feb 25 – Wigan Athletic H

Sun Feb 26 – Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 1 – Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 4 – Watford A

Sat Mar 11 – Cardiff City H

Tue Mar 14 – Rotherham United A

Sat Mar 18 – Middlesbrough A or Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 25 – International Date

Sat Apr 1 – Blackpool H

Fri Apr 7 – Queens Park Rangers A

Mon Apr 10 – Reading H

Sat Apr 15 – Millwall A

Wed Apr 19 – Swansea City A

Sat Apr 22 – Blackburn Rovers H or Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 29 – Sheffield United A

Sat May 6 – Sunderland H

Sat Jun 3 – Emirates FA Cup Final