Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe backs Freddie Woodman to be one of the best goalkeeper in the Championship

PNE confirmed the signing of the 25-year-old on Tuesday, with Woodman joining for an undisclosed fee on a three-year-deal.

It sees the Croydon-born stopper link up with Mike Marsh again, having worked with Lowe’s assistant at Swansea City and at youth level for England.

Woodman secured back to back play-off spots as Swans’ ‘keeper and also won the Championship golden glove.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

Speaking to PNE’s website, Lowe said: “We were aware Freddie wanted a new challenge and I’m really pleased we’ve got it done.

"We've beaten off some competition for Freddie as he's seen what we're trying to build here at Preston North End.

“We feel he’s going to be one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

“His attributes are playing out from the back and his goal saving of course, so he’ll be a top player for us and we’re really excited to start working with him.

“Mike Marsh worked with him before with England and with Swansea for two seasons, so when he’s telling you to sign him it becomes a no brainer.”

Woodman’s move has been no secret in recent weeks, with it seeming a matter of when and not if.

After his patience was rewarded with the deal getting done, Woodman is honoured to be a Lilywhite.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a while trying to get this over the line, but I’m delighted to be here and I feel very honoured to be joining such a fantastic football club and a football club that’s going in the right direction.

“I spoke to the manager, not that he had to sell the football club to me, but the way that he works, he’s very passionate and he spoke very highly of the club.

“Obviously I knew Marshy coming here. He played a big part in me picking Preston over other clubs that I had offers from.