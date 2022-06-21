Preston North End confirm signing of Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year-deal and is Ryan Lowe’s first signing of the summer.
Woodman has been a target of PNE’s for some time with reports linking him to Deedpale for weeks, with the Lilywhites now getting the deal over the line.
It is a very important breakthrough for North End, as they now have a senior goalkeeper on the books.
It is also good timing as he can come to the area prior to Monday and the start of pre-season training.
There will be one familiar face to him when he does travel to Euxton on Monday, that in Mike Marsh. Marsh was a coach at Swansea City duing Woodman’s two seasons on loan there, when the Swans secured back to back play-off finishes.
He spent the second half of last seaono on loan at AFC Bournemouth but was only used as a cup goalkeeper.