Preston North End confirm signing of Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year-deal and is Ryan Lowe’s first signing of the summer.

Woodman has been a target of PNE’s for some time with reports linking him to Deedpale for weeks, with the Lilywhites now getting the deal over the line.

It is a very important breakthrough for North End, as they now have a senior goalkeeper on the books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

It is also good timing as he can come to the area prior to Monday and the start of pre-season training.

There will be one familiar face to him when he does travel to Euxton on Monday, that in Mike Marsh. Marsh was a coach at Swansea City duing Woodman’s two seasons on loan there, when the Swans secured back to back play-off finishes.