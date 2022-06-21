Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson hails 'unbelievable' support after season card sales

The Jamaican is a senior player amongst the Lilywhites’ ranks and is seen by Ryan Lowe as one of his captains, with Alan Browne the official club captain.

Johnson has been a key man for Lowe since his appointment, ending the season with two goals in the penultimate game of the season against Barnlsey from left wing back.

It is gearing up to be a big campaign in PR1 this season, with Lowe’s infectious optimism backed by a bumper uptake in season cards.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates scoring against Barnsley.

“It’s massive. Obviously with the backing of our fans it’s always good and they’ll push us on this season hopefully,” Johnson told the PNE website.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that we’ve managed to sell 11,000 and hopefully with a few more to come.

“Both home and away their support helps to be honest, but at home you can feel like you’re down and out sometimes and the fans can really give you that extra ten or 15 per cent.

"You never know, it can push you on to score that last-minute goal or whatever it is, or make that last-minute block.”

North End will report for pre-season training on Monday, with their first friendly coming just under a week later with a trip to Bamber Bridge on July 2.

The Jamaican is neither expecting to be ready or to enjoy pre-season, but he is excited by the club’s training camp in Spain.

“I don’t think you’re ever prepared. When it starts you just try your best,” Johnson said.

“Everyone knows pre-season is not something that’s nice. You tend to get a lot of players maybe throwing up or things like that, but you just get on with it.

“Come the start of the season, hopefully you’ll be fully fit and you’re ready for selection.

“I think in my time being here we’ve never had the opportunity to go somewhere like that (Spain), so of course we’re all looking forward to it and looking forward to the game as well.