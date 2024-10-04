Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley captain goes up against his old club this weekend

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill thinks Paul Heckingbottom has a ‘great home’ in Preston North End.

The Lilywhites appointed the 47-year-old in late August, after Ryan Lowe’s sudden exit. He’s managed eight games so far, with two Carabao Cup wins and six Championship clashes - which have yielded two wins, two draws and two defeats.

This weekend, it’s a Lancashire derby at Turf Moor as Preston take on Burnley. And, not for the first time, Brownhill will go up against his former club. The midfielder, now 28, spoke respectfully about PNE ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off - and highly of Heckingbottom, whom he briefly played under in 2016.

“I’ve kept an eye on how he’s done there, and he’s done very well so far,” said Brownhill, to in-house media ahead of the weekend. “Obviously, a big result for them the other night. I worked with Hecky at Barnsley for a few months, when Lee Johnson was there and he went to Bristol City. Then, Hecky was in charge. He’s a really good man.

“A very humble person, with some very good ideas. I only worked with him for two months, but you could see he had the eye to being a manager - and he’s managed some really big clubs and done very well. I think it’s a great home for him at Preston. The fans will definitely love him and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of success there.”

Brownhill and PNE will always be a case of ‘what could’ve been’. He joined the club’s academy in 2012 and made his first team debut in October 2013. Brownhill racked up 64 appearances in a Preston shirt, scoring six goals.

After the Tykes loan spell in January 2016, he signed for Bristol City permanently that summer. More than 160 appearances in the Championship were made and Burnley came calling in 2020, while in the Premier League. Brownhill still looks back pretty fondly on coming through the PNE ranks, though.

Reflecting on that time in his career, he added: “It’s scary to say it’s coming up to 11 years ago! I’m forever grateful for Preston and to Simon Grayson for giving me my debut. If they didn’t at that time, would I be where I am today? Who knows?

“I always say I think I earned the right to make my debut at that point, but then for Grayson to show faith in me, to play me for so many games after that for Preston, I really appreciate that. Coming through in the youth team was very good, I enjoyed my time there. It’s a shame it ended the way it did, with me moving on. But that’s football, it happens. It’ll be nice to play against them this weekend though.”