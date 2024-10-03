Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE beat Watford 3-0 on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom felt three second half improvements were crucial to his side’s 3-0 win over Watford.

The Lilywhites returned to winning ways at Deepdale and picked up their second league win, under the manager. Milutin Osmajic scored a brace in the second half and Ali McCann made it three, with a thunderous strike which cannoned in off the post. Heckingbottom thought the first 45 minutes were evenly contested, before getting exactly what he asked for in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Milutin Osmajic brace fires Preston North End to 3-0 win over Watford at Deepdale

“Yeah, pleased,” said Heckingbottom. “I thought we started the game well, but I felt the game was still in the balance at half time. In the first half, I felt we were the team with more of the ball, more territory and a couple of big moments. They missed a big opportunity; we misjudged the ball and it was a big save from Freddie (Woodman). We needed more in the second half and the things we asked for, we got. We wanted better delivery from set-plays, better quality in the forward passing and better final detail.

“Those are the reasons we came away with the win. We are asking them to be brave. The chance Watford got - Liam (Lindsay) is one-v-one at the back and slightly out of position, but I can’t have a go at him because I am asking him to be a lot braver. He needs more cover from the opposite centre-back, those type of things. We are trying to play on the front foot and the moments it worked for us, we were aggressive. Second half, it was the same intent, but the quality and decision making was much better.”

Osmajic fired PNE on their way to victory with his two clinical, first time strikes in the space of 12 second half minutes. The Montenegro international was brought into the starting XI and took his chance, but a lengthy ban could follow. Osmajic has accepted his FA charge of violent conduct, for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. Heckingbottom was pleased with his contribution against the Hornets. He didn’t want to leave him out of the squad, but also won’t have any sympathy if a long ban is enforced.

“Impressed with him,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s responded well since we came in. He went away with the national team and we missed him for that little bit. He scored goals in the cup, played well again against Fulham and deserved his opportunity. It’s his fault (if he’s banned). I have just been asked a question down there... I am not going to punish him twice, me twice, the club twice, the fans twice. We will wait and see what the governing bodies do and then deal with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process is ongoing; we will wait and see the outcome. I cannot talk about that, I don’t know anything. I am not lying to you, I just don’t know. The only thing we are pushing for is, obviously while you’re waiting and waiting, I was just saying that’s unfair on us as a football club - waiting to see when and if they are going to decide what’s happening. We needed clarity for this game today and once we got it, that’s fine. It’s probably going to be the end of the week.”