Burnley v Preston North End injury news as 12 out and 3 doubts

Scott Parker has a lengthy injury list to contend with whilst Paul Heckingbottom also has a few players sidelined.

The Lilywhites issued the perfect response to the defeat to Millwall last weekend by cruising to a 3-0 win against Watford on Wednesday night. Paul Heckingbottom's side ended their winless streak, and have moved out of the Championship relegation zone.

Burnley claimed a narrow 1-0 win against Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night with a Josh Brownhill penalty the only goal. The Clarets are second now in the Championship and just a point off of Sunderland.

Preston North End team news

Montenegrin striker Milutin Osmajic is unavailable for selection after being served an eight-game ban. The FA delivered the news on Friday (October 4) and he won’t be available until November 23. Player-coach Ched Evans has a knee injury, and isn’t fully fit right now.

The 35-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for the first-team this season, since signing a contract extension this summer. Sam Greenwood serves the final game of his three-game ban. He was red carded against Blackburn Rovers. Patrick Bauer is sidelined with an elbow injury sustained against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. Will Keane is doubtful, having not made the squad against Watford.

Out: Ched Evans, Milutin Osmajic, Sam Greenwood, Patrick Bauer. Doubt: Will Keane.

Burnley team news

A total of 10 Clarets players are in danger of missing the game this weekend. Manuel Benson, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Zian Flemming, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Mike Tresor, Joe Worrall, and Nathan Redmond are all either doubtful or ruled out.

Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming are touch and go, with Scott Parker willing to give them as much of a chance as possible of proving their fitness. Roberts hasn't played since suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Wales. As for Flemming, he's been out for the last two games.

“He will be in and around it again,” said Parker to the Burnley Express. “He trained today, so we will make a decision on Connor tomorrow leading into the game. If he doesn’t make it then we will obviously work backwards from there regarding internationals. He’s getting on really well, the same as Connor. He came out with us today and has been training.

“With both of them being out for a little while, we need to tread a bit carefully but I think things will become a little clearer on Friday in terms of where we position them at the weekend, whether they’re available, whether we involve them or whether we don’t. I don’t want to risk too much, especially with what they’ve both had, so we will make decisions tomorrow on that.”

Centre-back Worrall is sidelined with an impact injury, and will play no part. Benson suffered a calf/Achilles injury against Blackburn Rovers. He's expected to be out for weeks and maybe even months. Beyer is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing a second operation on his meniscus injury. Beyer's not played for the Clarets since December 2023.

Delcroix is another long-term absentee. He's not played since March, but is making progress. Ekdal has been sidelined since June after picking up a hamstring injury whilst on international duty with Sweden. Midfielder Ramsey has a long way to go as he recovers from a knee injury sustained in February.

Redmond underwent surgery in January, and is doing some work to get back to fitness. Tresor is another player that has been sidelined for a couple of months.

Out: Aaron Ramsey, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor. Doubt: Connor Roberts, and Zian Flemming.