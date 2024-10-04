Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's a Lancashire derby at Turf Moor for Preston North End on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has a tough team selection for Saturday’s Lancashire derby at Burnley.

Both sides picked up home wins in midweek, with PNE seeing off Watford 3-0 - while the Clarets edged Plymouth Argyle one-nil. North End performed impressively against the Hornets, but it’s a quick turnaround to be ready for Burnley - who have one extra day to recover.

Wednesday’s goal scorer, Milutin Osmajic, is expected to be unavailable after accepting his FA charge for violent conduct. With Will Keane injured and unlikely to return at Turf Moor, Emil Riis looks set to come into the side and lead the line.

Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans will remain sidelined, while Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood serves the final of his three match suspension. Given the performance against Watford, many more changes are not expected - unless some players are struggling physically.

However, despite his strong showing in midweek, one switch which is predicted is Robbie Brady out and Brad Potts in. The Irishman operated down the left flank and did well, but a fresh Potts down the right and speedster Kesler-Hayden, to combat the threat of Luca Koleosho, would not be a surprise at all.

PNE predicted team vs Burnley: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Riis.