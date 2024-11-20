Jack Mackenzie | SNS Group

PNE have been linked with the Aberdeen defender ahead of the January transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen must push the boat out to extend Jack Mackenzie’s contract, amid transfer speculation with Preston North End and other clubs.

That is the view of former Dons goalkeeper, Joe Lewis, who was Mackenzie’s captain at the Pittodrie Stadium. PNE have been linked with the defender, along with Championship duo Sheffield United and Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Mackenzie has surpassed 100 appearances for Aberdeen - who sit joint top of the Scottish Premiership after 11 games. But, his contract expires in the summer as things stand. In Lewis’ view, it would be a big blow to lose a player of his calibre.

“They need to reward him with a good contract,” said Lewis. “The club will have structure in place on how they reward the young players coming through. Jack’s played a good amount of games now – you need to look at what it’s going to cost you to replace him. The sort of money you’re going to have to pay someone to come in and be your first choice.

“He is a starter every week and someone who puts in a solid performance. Jack’s really tough to beat 1v1, full of energy. He’s become a leader within that group as well. He’s not massively an extrovert at all, but he is becoming a leader. He leads by example in training. He snaps into tackles in training. He’s really become an important part of that squad.

“I really hope the club can find some common ground when it comes to the contract, because it would be a big boost for everyone – I’m sure he wants to stay. The way the club’s going at the moment, you want to be part of it. He obviously wants to feel like he’s being rewarded as well. He would have other options, no doubt, and the club need to back him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack needs to be rewarded with a good contract. He’s an integral part of that team at the moment – but no-one’s irreplaceable. If he’s being unreasonable with his demands, I’m sure they’ll find someone else. He’s not an unreasonable guy, I don’t think, but I’m not privy to any details of it. Hopefully, it is something they can find a solution to.”