The former PNE man has just been appointed manager of Shrewsbury Town

Gareth Ainsworth has looked back on the ‘strangest way’ his professional career started.

The 51-year-old - who is now Shrewsbury Town’s manager - made more than 600 appearances as a player. Ainsworth had three separate spells at Preston North End and was a fan favourite during his time at Deepdale. He went on to play for Lincoln City, Port Vale, Wimbledon, QPR and Wycombe Wanderers.

His first move to PNE came about in 1992 and he rejoined the following year, with Ainsworth following John Beck to Deepdale - after the latter was sacked by Cambridge United. Those days are looked back on fondly by Ainsworth, after being let go by boyhood club Blackburn Rovers on his 18th birthday.

He told the Undr The Cosh podcast: "After Blackburn, I went on trial to Preston. Walter Joyce was there, God rest his soul. But, I couldn't get anywhere near the team and so they sent me out. They said: 'Look, there is nothing here for you, go and play for Northwich Victoria'.

“I played for about three months; it's crazy how things happen... Preston then called me back and said they had no right winger for Saturday. This would never happen nowadays... 'Lee Ashcroft has got injured and we need you to play on Saturday.

“We have got no right wingers in the whole club and you are doing well at Northwich'. Thank God I never signed a contract at Northwich, because this was on the Thursday - the manager called me - and on the Saturday I made my league debut without a contract.

“All I did was sign the registration forms, to play in the league. I played at Shrewsbury Town away, we got beat 2-1, but that was me as a pro then. I had actually made it, but it was the strangest way to make it - getting a call, not the build up most players get.

“My dad always said he thought I would make it, so we never signed a contract anywhere. So yeah, Preston, then Les Chapman was manager there and released me at the end of that season. John Beck had watched me and that is probably where it all started... he took me down to Cambridge United.

“He had this reputation of getting rough diamonds and turning them into something. And yeah, there are some moments with John Beck. I stayed with him then from Cambridge, back to Preston and then on to Lincoln. Becky probably played the biggest part in my early career."