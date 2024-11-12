Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie | SNS Group

PNE are one club to be linked with Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie says he will soon make a decision on his future - following links to Preston North End and other Championship clubs.

Last month, it was reported that PNE were keeping tabs on the left-back - with interest from Stoke City and Sheffield United too. MacKenzie, 24, joined Aberdeen at the age of nine and has gone on to make 108 first team appearances - scoring three goals and assisting nine.

But, his contract at the Pittodrie Stadium expires in the summer, having last extended his deal with his hometown club three years ago. Last month, the six foot three defender earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad.

At club level, MacKenzie has made 11 appearances this season for a team who are level with Celtic - at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Indeed, Jimmy Thelin’s side have won ten games and drawn only one.

The defender assures he continues to enjoy playing for Aberdeen, but that the contract situation hasn’t been at the forefront of his mind.

“To be honest, there is not too much to report at the moment because I have been trying my best to focus on the football,” said MacKenzie. “We’ve had a lot of massive games and the Scotland call-up as well. It has all been going on.

“It is something I will need to think about shortly. I don’t have any update at the minute. I absolutely love it here. It is where I have been since I was a boy. It is where my family are and where I have grown up. I do love the club. I have really enjoyed it here and I am still enjoying it.”