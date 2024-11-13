Ryan Barnett

January will be Paul Heckingbottom's first full transfer window as PNE boss

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made one signing so far, having been appointed with only 12 days of the summer transfer window to go.

January is not the ideal time to make radical changes to a squad, but the upcoming window will present Heckingbottom with his first big opportunity to wheel and deal. Of the five players recruited in the summer, only Josh Bowler - on loan from Nottingham Forest - was the 47-year-old’s signing.

With a fourth transfer rumours having surfaced in the last few days, here’s an overview of the players linked with North End - since the appointment of Heckingbottom.

Ryan Barnett, Wrexham (RWB)

PNE were credited with interest in the 25-year-old towards the end of last month, with Stoke City - according to The Telegraph - also monitoring the player’s progress. Barnett opened his account for the season last weekend, having provided five assists for Phil Parkinson’s side - who sit third in the League One table. Barnett, who arrived from Solihull Moors in February 2023, is under contract at the Racecourse Ground until 2026.

Speaking about his season so far, he said recently: "I'm loving it. The manager gives me that freedom when I go forward and gives me that confidence to take people on. All the lads have got that belief in me as well. I think that's all you can ask for in football. You want to be confident and you want to be happy - and I am in a really good spot at the moment."

Paudie O’Connor, Lincoln City (CB)

Speculation regarding the former Leeds United defender emerged in late September, with PNE one of three clubs linked. Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United were the two other Championship outfits said to be considering a January swoop. O’Connor, 27, is out of contract in the summer, having scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 league appearances this campaign. In total, the ex-Bradford City man has turned out 112 times for Lincoln.

Ryan Kent, free agent (LW)

The 28-year-old cannot sign for anyone until January, but it’s reportedly PNE who are keen to swoop in. Kent’s time at Fenerbahce came to an end, by mutual agreement, in mid-October - after 18 months with the Turkish giants. The former Rangers star played under Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley, back in 2016/17, and featured regularly that season. There have been links with Leeds United in the past, but latest reports indicate it’s North End aiming to bring Kent in. Wages could be a stumbling block, if reports around the winger’s salary at Ibrox are accurate.

Jack MacKenzie, Aberdeen (LB)

Another player who has had three Championship clubs linked with him and, as things stand, sees his contract expire in 2025. MacKenzie has racked up 108 appearances for his hometown club and continued to be a regular this season, with Aberdeen sitting joint-top of the Scottish Premiership. In a recent interview, the Scot admitted he had not been thinking too much about his contract situation - but that he would soon need to make a decision. Sheffield United and Stoke City are the other two clubs to be credited with interest in the six-foot-three left back.