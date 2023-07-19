News you can trust since 1886
Where the 15 players who left Preston North End last season are now including Derby County, Portsmouth and Carlisle United - gallery

A look at where these ex-Preston North End players are these days

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Preston North End cut ties with a host of players over the course of last season. Boss Ryan Lowe was keen to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Lilywhites ended up finishing the campaign in 12th position in the Championship table and were six points shy off the play-offs in the end. They will be looking to sneak into the top six in the 2023/24 season and have been busy so far this summer ahead of the start of play on 5th August.

In the meantime, here is a look at where the individuals who left Preston last term are now...

The winger remains with Derby County in League One.

1. Tom Barkhuizen

He left for Coventry City in January and is now a free agent.

2. Sean Maguire

The full-back is still with Fleetwood Town in the third tier.

3. Josh Earl

The 24-year-old linked up with Shrewsbury Town last year and is a key player for them now.

4. Tom Bayliss

