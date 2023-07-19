Preston North End cut ties with a host of players over the course of last season. Boss Ryan Lowe was keen to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Lilywhites ended up finishing the campaign in 12th position in the Championship table and were six points shy off the play-offs in the end. They will be looking to sneak into the top six in the 2023/24 season and have been busy so far this summer ahead of the start of play on 5th August.