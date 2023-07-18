Preston North End are back in pre-season friendly action on Wednesday night against Ipswich Town at home. The Lilywhites were beaten 1-0 away at Barrow in their last outing.

They then take on Aberdeen at the weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder update

Preston have been linked with a swoop for Accrington Stanley midfielder Tommy Leigh along with Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle. In this latest update, Lincoln City have apparently seen a bid rejected for him, as reported by Football Insider. He scored seven league goals for John Coleman’s side last season as they were relegated to League Two.

Attacker latest

Rangers attacker Scott Wright is another player who has been linked with a switch to the Lilywhites. However, the Scottish Sun claim he is heading to Turkey to join Super Lig new boys Pendikspor. The 25-year-old, who started his career at Aberdeen, has been on the books at Ibrox since 2021 and has since scored eight goals in 84 games in all competitions.

Former goalkeeper heads to Boro

Former Preston goalkeeper Jamie Jones is joining Middlesbrough following his departure from Wigan Athletic, as per the Northern Echo. He had a stint at Deepdale from 2014 to 2016 and played 20 games altogether. The stopper also had loan spells away from Lancashire at Coventry City, Rochdale, Colchester United and Stevenage.

Ex-striker eyed