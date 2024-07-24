Preston North End target undergoes medical at Championship rivals as cost of transfer revealed
Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows is reportedly undergoing a medical at Preston North End's opening day opponents Sheffield United.
According to Mark McAdam, a journalist for Sky Sports, Burrows is undergoing his medical with the Blades. He revealed the fee to be £3m and described it as an 'incredible piece of business'.
In his post-match interview on Tuesday, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder confirmed the move for Burrows was 'pretty close'.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "There’s a been a lot of talk about this. “He’s a player we are interested in. We’re pretty close so we have to wait and see what happens over the next 24-48 hours. “It’s no secret that we’re after a few players and his is the profile that we are looking at."
The initial fee is £3m, but sister paper the Peterborough Telegraph say that the cost of the transfer could double if Burrows time at Bramall Lane is successful. A series of add-ons have been added, with promotion to the Premier League likely to be one of the clauses.
Earlier this summer, North End made a bid for Burrows, but they were unsuccessful in their approach. Ryan Lowe confirmed last week that the Lilywhites would be moving on to different targets after Peterborough's valuation put him out of their price range.
The 22-year-old will now line up against North End on the opening day, rather than for them. Sheffield United are getting a player that was crowned the best in League One last term.
He amassed an impressive 18 assists and 12 goals in 5 games across four competitions last term. Sheffield United not only beat off competition from PNE but also from Birmingham City and Leeds United too who were also said to have held an interest.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.