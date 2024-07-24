Harrison Burrows is on his way to Sheffield United. He had a bid from Preston North End rejected for him this summer. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One of the Championship's big hitters are closing in on their fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows is reportedly undergoing a medical at Preston North End's opening day opponents Sheffield United.

According to Mark McAdam, a journalist for Sky Sports, Burrows is undergoing his medical with the Blades. He revealed the fee to be £3m and described it as an 'incredible piece of business'.

In his post-match interview on Tuesday, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder confirmed the move for Burrows was 'pretty close'.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "There’s a been a lot of talk about this. “He’s a player we are interested in. We’re pretty close so we have to wait and see what happens over the next 24-48 hours. “It’s no secret that we’re after a few players and his is the profile that we are looking at."

The initial fee is £3m, but sister paper the Peterborough Telegraph say that the cost of the transfer could double if Burrows time at Bramall Lane is successful. A series of add-ons have been added, with promotion to the Premier League likely to be one of the clauses.

Earlier this summer, North End made a bid for Burrows, but they were unsuccessful in their approach. Ryan Lowe confirmed last week that the Lilywhites would be moving on to different targets after Peterborough's valuation put him out of their price range.

The 22-year-old will now line up against North End on the opening day, rather than for them. Sheffield United are getting a player that was crowned the best in League One last term.