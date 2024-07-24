Naitonal Football Museum collaborates with Blackpool FC to 'make its mark' this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC today made its mark – literally - on the summer sporting agenda by collaborating with National Football Museum Manchester for a very special celebration.

Both organisations are deeply committed to using the power of football to improve wellbeing and enable young people to express themselves through creativity.

And to “mark” this …. Blackpool FC brought some of its community school pupils on to the pitch as it spray painted MARKERS in front of the goal behind the north stand.

MARKERS – an exhibition currently showing at National Football Museum - brings together nine commissioned pieces of artwork from leading street and digital artists who have each selected a hero from the footballing world to honour. It explores each hero’s journey and the steps taken to complete a mission, explore their call to action, skills they equip themselves with and their learnings.

MARKERS imprint at Bloomfield Road

Students from Blackpool FC Community Trust’s School were among the first to visit the exhibition when it launched in May – and today this collaboration was taken a step further as students celebrated the launch of summer and a range of activities at National Football Museum – all designed to encourage young people to take part in, and be inspired by, creativity in football.

These activities include:

Drop-in creative sessions inspired by artists featured in the MARKERS exhibition. Participants will have the opportunity to learn all about mosaic making, illustration and design work and even sculpture making influenced by Mark Kennedy’s, Stanley Chow’s and Mister Samo’s pieces in the museum’s Score Gallery.

Art Trails where participants are encouraged to release their inner artist and be inspired by the museum’s unique football art. Those taking part will be encouraged to explore all three galleries and try their hand at different techniques, from shading to statues and stencils to shirts.

Heroes included in MARKERS, which explores themes of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, women’s football and ethnic minorities, include Eric Cantona, Raheem Sterling, Ji Sung Park, Mary Phillips, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Pete The Badge, Justin Fashanu and Lucy Clark, the first openly transgender referee in the world.

Harry Lyons, Media Manager at Blackpool FC, said: “We are delighted to be working with National Football Museum and in particular this fantastic exhibition.

“Grassroots sport is a subject that is very close to the hearts of both the football club and our Community Trust. As such, we have launched numerous initiatives over recent years such as Tangerine Team Mates, as we strive to boost participation in football across the town.

“We love everything which MARKERS stands for and we are delighted to play our part in launching the summer season for the museum. We thank them for choosing Bloomfield Road as the venue to launch such a significant campaign and hope this encourages as many young people as possible to follow their dreams and become the very best versions of themselves.”

Tim Desmond, CEO at National Football Museum, added: “Having MARKERS represented on the pitch at Blackpool FC was a very special moment.

“We really hope this inspires young people to ‘make your mark’ this summer and experience all the amazing benefits of being creative.

“At National Football Museum, we believe football is important as a game, yes, but also in its role in society. Football creates impact, for the better. It represents positivity, when there’s so much negativity. It disrupts, when change is needed.

“Our message highlights that football isn’t just about spectating, it’s about being involved, getting creative and coming together, no matter who you are or why you love it.”