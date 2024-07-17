Harrison Burrows | National World

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is content exploring other targets after seeing a bid rejected for Harrison Burrows.

The Peterborough United star is expected to leave London Road this summer, after winning League One Player of the Year last season. Burrows came through the Posh academy and has been a first team regular for the last two seasons.

The left-back provided 15 assists in the league last campaign and scored 12 goals across all competitions. As a result, plenty of clubs have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old this summer - with PNE’s offer coming to light in early July.

Sheffield United have been one of the main clubs credited with interest in Burrows, along with Portsmouth and most recently Birmingham City - who were relegated from the Championship last season. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has firmly defended the club’s price tag, but as things stand it is too high for North End.

“We have a valuation and we have money that we can only spend,” said Lowe, after Tuesday’s pre-season friendly at Southport. “We stick to that, which I have done during all my time here. He is a good player, but there are many players out there who are just as good.

“The speculation, we are going to be speculated with loads of players, aren’t we? I am sure you’ve got loads that you’d like to ask me about. He is a good player, but fair play to Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings). They put a bid in, it wasn’t accepted and we move on to the next one.”