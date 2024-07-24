Ben Woodburn has landed at a new club following his free transfer exit from Preston North End. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One of Preston North End’s summer departures have landed on their feet and joined a new club.

Ben Woodburn has found a home after being released by Preston North End this summer.

The Lilywhites opted not to extend Woodburn’s stay at Deepdale, and so he was free to choose his next team. He has opted to drop down two levels in the English pyramid and signed with a League Two club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford City - owned by the likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs - have signed won the race to sign the former Liverpool prodigy, and the Welshman has signed on a two-year deal. He has reunited with manager Karl Robinson who he worked under during a loan spell at Oxford United.

Speaking to Salford’s official club website, Woodburn said: “I really enjoyed my time under Karl, it was a shame it got cut short with an injury that I had, but, I am just really excited to get back playing under him.

“I just want to create chances and score goals, hopefully our playing style will be fun for the fans, and hopefully we will have some good games.

“Most teams that I have been at, we’ve been pushing for the top end of the table, so hopefully we can do that here and get Salford back where they should be, near the top of the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodburn spent the last two years with North End and made 64 appearances for the club. In his time in Lancashire, he registered three goals and three assists. Last season, he appeared 22 times, but only started two of those games, and ended up missing the final two games of the season.