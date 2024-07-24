League Two club confirm free transfer capture of Liverpool, Sheffield United and Oxford prodigy after Preston North End exit
Ben Woodburn has found a home after being released by Preston North End this summer.
The Lilywhites opted not to extend Woodburn’s stay at Deepdale, and so he was free to choose his next team. He has opted to drop down two levels in the English pyramid and signed with a League Two club.
Salford City - owned by the likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs - have signed won the race to sign the former Liverpool prodigy, and the Welshman has signed on a two-year deal. He has reunited with manager Karl Robinson who he worked under during a loan spell at Oxford United.
Speaking to Salford’s official club website, Woodburn said: “I really enjoyed my time under Karl, it was a shame it got cut short with an injury that I had, but, I am just really excited to get back playing under him.
“I just want to create chances and score goals, hopefully our playing style will be fun for the fans, and hopefully we will have some good games.
“Most teams that I have been at, we’ve been pushing for the top end of the table, so hopefully we can do that here and get Salford back where they should be, near the top of the table.”
Woodburn spent the last two years with North End and made 64 appearances for the club. In his time in Lancashire, he registered three goals and three assists. Last season, he appeared 22 times, but only started two of those games, and ended up missing the final two games of the season.
The 24-year-old will now hope to rekindle his career having shown much promise during his early days at Liverpool. He had loans at Hearts, Blackpool and Sheffield United and now Salford, which is acting as his third permanent hope, will hope that he can help them mount a promotion charge.
