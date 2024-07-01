Former Preston North End captain Alan Browne | Getty Images

Preston North End fans on social media have been reacting to the news that Alan Browne’s Deepdale career is now at an end.

A brief statement from the club on Monday morning confirmed the captain’s departure after 10 years of service.

The 29-year-old turned down a lucrative three-year deal in order to pursue a career away from North End. He leave after amassing 414 appearances for the club following his arrival as an 18-year-old back in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as Preston fans digested the news.

@louise_pne: Very much a shame but I have to say the grass isn’t always greener. I hope he doesn’t come to regret it.

@StuartPike1985: I think we all knew this was going to be the outcome but what a strange move. With such a good offer by the club, he says he loves so much.

@iampav: It confirms the inevitable. Only pleasing that PNE appear to have started their business looking at replacements in midfield. Surely now they'll realise there's no backup at RWB. For me, Browne didn't have a great final season but he's been an excellent servant. All the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@bullnorton: Good. Now go get a quality footballer who can take us forward.

@kharrison_68: Gutted. Alan Browne is a @pnefc legend - we’ll miss his professionalism and pride in the shirt. As for club, it’s yet another once valuable asset going for free under PR. And another nail in Lowe’s coffin with large part of fanbase. Remember Paul Simpson and Graham Alexander?

@jimshuttle: Could have been one of the club's most revered players. Real shame. Thanks for your efforts, Alan.

@jb_chn: legend but replaceable.

@Marky2110: Can’t wait to hear why!

@_____Macca: Thanks for the 10 years of service @Alan__Browne, it's a damn shame things ended this way. Best of luck with your next club.

@albalders39: Sad day but inevitable really.

@adamakc1: Finally we can move on now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad