Preston North End might have to offer ‘silly money’ to Barnsley to entice them into selling midfielder Adam Phillips this summer.

That’s the prospect that awaits Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe after Tykes sporting director Mladen Sormaz revealed in May that the League One side had no plans to sell any of their better players during the current transfer window.

The Lancashire Evening Post revealed on Friday that North End had made enquiries about Phillips’ availability as they look to add midfield reinforcements to their squad. They see him as someone who could easily bolster their options in that department, with the 26-year-old’s keen eye for goal an attractive feature of his game.

The Garstang-born former Burnley player scored 12 goals and registered six assists in the third tier last season as Barnsley’s promotion hopes were ended by Bolton in the play-off semi-finals. The previous year, Phillips recorded a combined 17 goals and assists in the league following his move from Morecambe for an undisclosed fee in 2022.

Those types of numbers would prove useful at Deepdale next season as Preston look to better last season’s 10th-placed finish. It would also help ease the potential loss of skipper Alan Browne, whose future remains up in the air with his North End contract due to expire on Sunday. Incidentally, the Irishman contributed four goals and four assists last season in the Championship, with 2018-19 the last time the 29-year-old hit double figures for goals in a season.

However, Preston’s pursuit of Phillips won’t prove easy. And if it is to progress, then they have been warned that Barnsley will drive a hard bargain.

Speaking after his side’s play-off defeat to Bolton, Sormaz said: ‘I’ll be honest, in general, we don’t want to sell anyone. Most of the time with our best players, someone has to come in with silly money for any of our best players to leave.

‘The good thing is that we have got our best players locked down on long-term contracts so we’ve got leverage.

‘But we don’t want anyone who can contribute next season, especially at the top end of League One, to leave.

‘Offers could come in, that can always happen in football. But we don’t have any plans to sell.’