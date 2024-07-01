Alan Brown | Getty Images

Preston North End have confirmed Alan Browne has left the club.

A statement from the Lilywhites, posted on social media on Monday morning, said the cub captain had turned down the offer of a new three-year Deepdale contract.

Browne has now played his last game for the club and is now an official free agent, following the expiry of his previous North End contract on Sunday, June 30.

Championship rivals Coventry and Sheffield United have both been linked with the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international this summer. Meanwhile, an approach from Italians Salernitana was rejected by Preston back in January.

The midfielder leaves Deepdale after 10 years with the club and 414 appearances. He also scored 45 times for the Lilywhites in that time.

Confirming his departure, a brief club statement read: ‘We can confirm Alan Browne has informed the club he will not be accepting the offer of a three-year extension to his existing contract.

‘A member of our 400 club, Browney leaves North End with everyone's best wishes.’

The three-year-old offer put to Browne was considered the most lucrative in the club’s history, as Ryan Lowe & Co looked the keep the services of the popular Irishman. But the longer the stalemate continued, the less chance there was of the midfielder extending his Deepdale stay.

Indeed, PNE director Ridsdale said in May that the club were already making plans without their captain ahead of the 2024-25 season. He said: “We are planning for football without him, because it would be remiss of me not to do that - from a club point of view. So, we are in the market and looking, not only for someone in Alan's position, but positions freed up by others leaving.

‘If we get to a point where we are about to sign a successor, and we still haven't heard, we will sign the successor. If he comes back from his holiday and wants to talk to us, my door is always open. As we sit here and today, I am looking for a successor to Alan Browne and planning for life without him.”