Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman | AFP via Getty Images

PNE’s pre-season starts on Monday

Preston North End are yet to make a breakthrough in the summer transfer window, but business will certainly need to get done at Deepdale. The Lilywhites are anticipating four or five additions in the window, ahead of manager Ryan Lowe’s fourth season in the hot seat. The challenge for all involved is to improve on finishing mid-table and recruitment will be paramount in that regard, as Lowe looks to boost squad quality and inject the dressing room with more leaders.

Additions will be targeted in central defence and out wide, while the signing of a striker - despite that department being well stocked - has not been ruled out either. Midfield is an area which is also being looked at, amid captain Alan Browne’s contract stand-off. And while the Irishman would of course need replacing, there are three already contracted players who could be vital for Preston next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this stage of the year, all the focus is naturally on what’s needed and problems that football clubs need to resolve before start of play. But, just to flip that for a second, North End have a trio more than capable of clicking and bossing proceedings in the middle of the park. And during the dismal end of season run, two of them were injured. As seen with England so far in the Euros, balance and profiling is key to any successful midfield.

And with Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Mads Frokjaer, Preston have a strong blend. Of course, other players within the squad - and potentially fresh faces - will play a part during another long Championship campaign. But the aforementioned three would, as things stand, surely be Lowe’s go to combination. Whiteman and Frokjaer both want to play and are similar thinkers, while McCann’s work rate is rarely short of through the roof - his energy tends to be at a high level.

Keeping the Northern Ireland international fit will be important next season, after McCann was - frustratingly - limited to 31 appearances in 2023/24. There are limitations in the number 13’s game of course, but his selfless work can easily go under the radar and he is missed when unavailable. A master of doing the ‘dirty work’, McCann often sets the tone for an intense Preston performance - which is absolutely when the Lilywhites are at their best.

Whiteman and Frokjaer are intelligent, quality footballers who understand the game. The former likes to get his foot on the ball and control play, but he’s also relied on defensively - and having someone of McCann’s mould next to him certainly helps in that regard. Frokjaer, in his debut season for PNE, showed the class and quality he is capable of providing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad