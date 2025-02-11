Daniel Iverson's last competitive game came during a loan spell at Stoke last season | Getty Images

Daniel Iversen is being linked with a return to Preston North End.

The keeper, who had two previous loan spells at Deepdale, is reportedly on the Lilywhites’ radar as they turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

By then, the 6”4” Dane will be out of contract, with his current Leicester City deal due to expire at the end of the season. And according to Football League World, Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom could offer Iversen the chance to build on the 71 appearances he made for the club during the second half of the 2020-21 season and the entire 2021-22 campaign.

That’s more outings than the shot-stopper has accumulated since moving to the King Power Stadium from Esbjerg in 2018. Indeed, only 17 first-team appearances for the Foxes have come his way, with loans at Rotherham, OH Leuven and Stoke accompanying his stints with North End over the past seven years.

Iversen, meanwhile, is yet to feature for Leicester this term, with Mads Hermansen and Jakub Stolarczyk currently above him in the pecking order.

Contract talks ongoing

The link comes as Preston North End remain in discussions with Freddie Woodman over extending his Deepdale stay. The former Newcastle United stopper has been PNE’s first-choice for the past two-and-a-half years, racking up 129 appearances in the process.

But with no agreement yet to be reached when Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay have all committed their futures to the Lilywhites in recent weeks, it’s only natural that the club checks out alternatives on the off chance that no deal is struck.

Tickle linked

The reported interest in Iversen also follows claims made in January that Preston had a bid rejected for Wigan Athletic keeper Sam Tickle. The Lancashire Evening Post was not aware of any offering being put to the League One outfit in the final few days of the transfer window. However, Football Insider said the DW Stadium side had knocked back an offer for the 22-year-old.

Woodman has made 35 appearances for PNE this season, with David Cornell providing back-up. Former Swansea and Ipswich keeper Cornell has 18 months remaining on his current deal, having signed a new two-year deal in January 2024.

