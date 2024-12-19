PNE goalkeeper is one of several players in the final year of his contract at Deepdale

Half staying and half going is the expectation with Preston North End’s out-of-contract list.

That is based on recent comments from director Peter Ridsdale, who discussed the expiring deals within PNE’s squad on national radio this week. Following that interview, reports have surfaced that PNE are in discussions over fresh terms for goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. Too much squad churn at once is always a concern, so it was always anticipated that Preston would look to extend some contracts ahead of the summer. But, it’s not been particularly obvious who - which is not often the case in these situations.

Every ‘first team’ player (with the exception of Kian Best) is over the age of 26 and a lot of them have been at Deepdale for a while now. In addition, manager Paul Heckingbottom has been open about seeing the summer as an opportunity. But, he has played a lot of the players in question as well. Woodman, of course, is one of those - as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

Jordan Storey (27), Liam Lindsay (29), Andrew Hughes (32), Ryan Ledson (27), Duane Holmes (30), Robbie Brady (32) and Emil Riis (26) have all played their part for Heckingbottom this season too. The Lancashire Post reported earlier this season that North End were looking to tie Storey down to fresh terms. He has started and finished every single league game under the PNE boss this year, and is the youngest of the out-of-contract defenders.

Storey made it clear he would like to earn a new deal at the club, in late September. It is, though, the centre-back’s seventh season as a Preston player - which is a long time in this day and age. Meanwhile, everything points towards it being Patrick Bauer’s final season with the Lilywhites - but it’d be a surprise if that was the only defensive exit. For Heckingbottom to freshen things up, players need to leave.

Jack Whatmough is under contract until 2026 and unless a sale opportunity presents itself there, letting contracts expire is the only way North End will free up room to recruit new defenders. One thing the manager has made clear is that he values experience, which the likes of Brady and Holmes provide plenty of. You could see Heckingbottom wanting to keep some of that in camp, but by process of elimination it looks unlikely that both of those stick around.

The PNE chief has also praised Ryan Ledson’s character and attitude. However, the midfielder is not getting much football at the moment. With Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Ali McCann and Mads Frokjaer all on long contracts, it may well be time for the Liverpudlian to move on this summer. Equally, it could come down to what Ledson wants to do - stick around, as a valued member of camp, but potentially not play a great deal, or take on a new challenge and feature regularly.

The final senior player in question is Emil Riis. The Dane, when asked a couple of months ago, described a contract extension as ‘definitely’ possible and implied he was enjoying his football under Heckingbottom. Riis has started the majority of games this campaign and scored five league goals. While performances have been somewhat up and down, the number nine leaving for nothing would be a disappointing end to his time at the club.

Riis has recorded 51 goal contributions in 159 games for Preston, is still a big threat on his day and certainly not at the back end of his career yet. It may well hinge on whether the manager has his eyes on signing a new first choice forward in the summer. With Milutin Osmajic on a long-term deal and Will Keane tied down until 2026, keeping Riis might restrict PNE’s ability to bringing in a new centre-forward. That said, Riis, Keane, Osmajic and one more could make a solid striking department.

Three or four extensions, then? Right now - unless Woodman reports are wide of the mark - you’d have a stab at the number one, at least one defender, Riis, and potentially one other. Of course, it’s mid-December and there’s a lot of football to be played before the summer. Also in the final year of his contract is Ched Evans, but he hasn’t played a game since May and is working predominantly in a coaching capacity at Deepdale.

As mentioned, Best’s deal expires in 2025 too. The youngster has not had much of a look in under Heckingbottom and therefore it would be no shock at all to see him seek pastures new. All the signs are that he wants to be playing regular football. Ideally, the defender would’ve gone out on loan in the summer and racked up 15+ games by now, for someone in the Football League. Regardless, Preston should still offer the teenager new terms as they will be entitled to a compensation fee, due to the player being under 24-years-old.