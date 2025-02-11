Preston North End's owners invest a further £2.2million into the club with two financial injections
Preston North End’s owners have invested another £2.2million into the club.
Figures released on Companies House this week show that two separate financial injections were made in mid-December (£900,000) and mid-January (£1.3million).
It takes the total financial support since the summer to £6.6million, with investments in July, September, October and November. In May, another £1.4million was put in after the 2023/24 campaign.
The ownership group continues to invest in the form of debt-free shares, with a premium of £1,001 per share paid.
PNE’s latest club accounts showed a loss of £9.9million - down from £12.2m - with annual shareholder contributions at c£11m.
It was also confirmed that the Hemmings family converted outstanding debt/loans of £50m into equity, while borrowing a further £10m.
Chairman Craig Hemmings weighed in on commercial revenue after the accounts were published - and also player trading goals for the club.
He said in a statement: “Historically, we had a great deal of success buying and selling players prior to the Covid pandemic and it remains our goal to repeat this philosophy as and when opportunities arise.
“Because of the huge financial burden caused by Covid, the club needed time to create financial headroom to allow us to speculate on new players.
“The last few transfer windows have seen us begin to instigate this strategy, with an uplift on the number of players we’ve been able to purchase.
“Every fan will have their own views on types of players or positions we need to fill, but through our coaching and scouting network we believe we have identified a number of players with great long-term potential for the club. As and when opportunities arise, we will seek to maximise this value.”