Kian Best has made a damning claim on social media following his PNE release.

The Lilywhites released their retained list last Friday, with eight faces set to depart Deepdale at the end of their current deals.

Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman and Patrick Bauer will all leave this summer along with youngsters Kian Taylor, Cole McGhee, Tommy Davis and Best.

However, the 19-year-old has claimed he wasn’t told of his release in a surprise social media post. A message on his Instagram story read: “Good way to find out through Instagram.”

A statement from PNE, as published by Sky Sports, read: ‘All players were communicated with by the club’s football staff and/or their agents, and all player contracts run until the end of June. The club will be making no further public comment on this matter’.

It’s a frustrating end to the defender’s stay in Lancashire after coming through the ranks with North End. Best made his first-team debut in August 2023 in the campaign’s opener against Bristol City, which the Lilywhites drew 1-1.

And it would be a sign of things to come for the left-back, who started the first four games of the season. Indeed, he went on to register 12 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign under Ryan Lowe as he continued his development into senior football.

After an impressive term at Deepdale - and his stock on the rise - he went on to pick up five caps for England under-19s. This saw Best linked with Fulham as well as Al Ettifaq last summer. However, first-team opportunities would be hard to come by under Paul Heckingbotton and registered just three outings this term.

The defender was loaned out to League of Ireland side Bohemians in January but has struggled for game time due to an Achilles tendon injury in March.

Contracted squad ahead of 2025/26

Dai Cornell, James Pradic; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes; Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Brad Potts, Kitt Nelson, Noah Mawene, Mads Frokjaer, Max Wilson; Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Jeppe Okkels

