The Saudi Pro League club who submitted a bid for Preston North End defender Kian Best are believed to be Al-Ettifaq.

The Lilywhites received an offer from the Saudi Arabian side, who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The 44-year-old, who has managed Rangers and Aston Villa, was appointed by Al-Ettifaq last summer and he guided them to a sixth placed finish.

Two wins from two have been collected so far this campaign, and it is they who are understood to have made a move for PNE man Best. Ex-Everton winger Demarai Gray plays for the club, as well as Scotland defender Jack Hendry and former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

After receiving the bid for Best, Preston spoke to the player - who subsequently made it clear he did not wish to explore the move. The 19-year-old made 14 first team appearances last season, straight out of the club’s academy.

He is under contract at Deepdale until next summer. Best’s breakthrough season saw him earn a call-up to the England Under-19 squad - and there were also links to Fulham in December. The versatile defender has made two substitute appearances this season, at left centre-back.