It has been a busy summer so far across all the leagues in England as clubs up and down the country prepare for the start of the new season. A whole host of former Preston North End players have been on the move in a variety of different leagues.

The Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship table last term under boss Ryan Lowe and will be aiming for the play-offs after finishing six points off the top six in the last campaign. Here is a look at where these former Deepdale individuals have gone over recent times, including some surprise transfers...