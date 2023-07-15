News you can trust since 1886
10 former Preston North End players who have moved on this summer to Stoke City, Hull City and Port Vale - gallery

A look at where these ex-Preston North End players have ended up going so far this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 15th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

It has been a busy summer so far across all the leagues in England as clubs up and down the country prepare for the start of the new season. A whole host of former Preston North End players have been on the move in a variety of different leagues.

The Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship table last term under boss Ryan Lowe and will be aiming for the play-offs after finishing six points off the top six in the last campaign. Here is a look at where these former Deepdale individuals have gone over recent times, including some surprise transfers...

Stoke from Bournemouth

1. Ben Pearson

Stoke from Bournemouth

Port Vale from Morecambe

2. Connor Ripley

Port Vale from Morecambe

Fleetwood from Plymouth

3. Danny Mayor

Fleetwood from Plymouth

Swansea from Hearts

4. Josh Ginnelly

Swansea from Hearts

