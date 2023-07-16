Will Keane eager to get scoring goals in second spell at Preston North End

The forward rejoined the club on a two-year deal on Friday night, making the move from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The former Manchester United youngster spent the first half of the 2015/16 season on loan from Old Trafford, scoring once in 20 league appearances for PNE.

“I’m really excited,” he told PNER’s website. “It’s great for me to have that challenge again and be in the Championship next season.

Will Keane has rejoined Preston North End (photo courtesy of PNEFC/Ian Robinson)

“It’s been an enjoyable two years at Wigan but it felt like the right time to move forward and I think this is the perfect place for me to kick on.

“I’m really excited to be back here and I can’t wait to get going. I’m just looking forward to being a part of it and bring what I can to the table.

“I can hopefully help the squad keep moving in the right direction. I’m just really pleased and can’t wait to get back out there at Deepdale.”

Keane scored 39 goals for Latics over the past two seasons and is hoping his scoring streak can continue.

He said: “I think I’ve got a few more years’ experience in me and I really enjoyed my time here last time.