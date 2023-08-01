Championship news: QPR, Hull City and Swansea City bring in new faces

Clubs around the Championship are preparing for the start of the new season. It has been a busy on the transfer front across the whole league so far with the window open until 1st September.

Preston North End have brought in five new faces. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the league...

QPR land midfielder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR have signed Jack Colback on a free transfer following his departure from Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The midfielder, formerly of Sunderland and Newcastle United, has penned a two-year deal with the London outfit, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

He has told the R’s website: “I’m happy and excited to get going. It will be nice to get the training kit on and get out there with the lads. I’m excited to be part of what the manager wants to do here. It was an easy decision.”

Hull City bring in youngster

Hull City have landed striker Henry Sandat from National League side Southend United. The 18-year-old will initially link up with the Tigers’ development squad with a view to progressing into the first-team in the future. He made 12 appearances for the Shrimpers last term and chipped in with a single goal.

Swansea City seal deal

Swansea City have sealed a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The stopper spent time at Lincoln City in League One last season to get some experience under his belt and has now secured a switch to Wales.

Swans also acquire striker