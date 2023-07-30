Preston North End transfers: Duo depart, loan man from last season reflects on spell

Pre-season is over now for Preston North End as they prepare for the start of the new Championship. They were beaten 2-0 away at Stockport County over this weekend.

The Lilywhites take on Bristol City away next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender departs

Jacob Slater has been lured away from Preston by the bright lights of the Premier League. The highly-rated youngster has been snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion on a three-year deal. The Seagulls’ Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth has told their club website: “He’s a talented young left-back who we’ve been aware of for quite a while now. We’re excited by the impact he can make in our under-21s squad, he is certainly someone who suits our style of play and our environment.

“He’s had some really good experience with the first team at Preston and we are looking forward to helping him continue his development and reach his full potential, we’re delighted to welcome him.”

Goalkeeper leaves on loan

Goalkeeper James Pradic has been given the green light to head out the exit door on loan to get some experience under his belt. He has linked up with non-league side Bamber Bridge on a deal until January. The 18-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, signed his first professional contract last year and is still awaiting his first-team debut.

Left-back reflects on loan

Alvaro Fernandez believes his spell with the Lilywhites last term has benefitted his career. The full-back was a hit on loan and has now returned to his parent club. He has told the Red Devils’ club media: “It was a great moment for me and my family. I appreciate that moment from Preston.

“In my case, it was a big experience for me. I went away, 40 minutes away from Manchester, that was very good, a very good league, a lot of games; two every week. I felt very good with the team, good team-mates, and the [most] important [thing] was the experience to get there, it was very good.”

