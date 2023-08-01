Shirt numbers available to future Preston North End signings following latest announcement
Preston North End are preparing for the start of the new Championship season
Preston North End have released their squad numbers for the new season. The Lilywhites head to Ashton Gate this weekend to take on Bristol City on the opening day of the 2023/24 campaign.
Ryan Lowe’s side have finished their pre-season schedule now and all their attention now is on the Championship. Their new signing Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has been handed the number 10 shirt, whilst Duane Holmes will sport 25.
Preston have also given recruits Calvin Ramsay, Layton Stewart and Will Keane will wear 22, 17 and seven respectively. Meanwhile, promising youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has taken 24. Here is a look at the full list and numbers that remain available for new additions....
1. Freddie Woodman
2. Available
3. Greg Cunningham
4. Ben Whiteman
5. Patrick Bauer
6. Liam Lindsay
7. Will Keane
8. Alan Browne
9. Ched Evans
10. Mads Frøkjær-Jensen
11. Robbie Brady
12. Available
13. Ali McCann
14. Jordan Storey
15. Available
16. Andrew Hughes
17. Layton Stewart
18. Ryan Ledson
19. Emil Riis
20. Ben Woodburn
21. Dai Cornell
22. Calvin Ramsay
23. Bambo Diaby
24. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile
25. Duane Holmes
26, 27, 28. Available
29. Finlay Cross-Adair
30. Kian Taylor
31. Available
32. Lewis Leigh
33. Kian Best
34. Kitt Newton
35. Noah Mawene
36. Available
37. Kaedyn Kamara
38. James Pradic
39. Mikey O’Neill
40, 41, 42, 43. Available
44. Brad Potts
Number two remains available at Preston along with 12 and 15. The club have left a few 26, 27 and 28 blank along with 31, 36 and the early 40’s.