Preston North End have released their squad numbers for the new season. The Lilywhites head to Ashton Gate this weekend to take on Bristol City on the opening day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ryan Lowe’s side have finished their pre-season schedule now and all their attention now is on the Championship. Their new signing Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has been handed the number 10 shirt, whilst Duane Holmes will sport 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston have also given recruits Calvin Ramsay, Layton Stewart and Will Keane will wear 22, 17 and seven respectively. Meanwhile, promising youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile has taken 24. Here is a look at the full list and numbers that remain available for new additions....

1. Freddie Woodman

2. Available

3. Greg Cunningham

4. Ben Whiteman

5. Patrick Bauer

6. Liam Lindsay

7. Will Keane

8. Alan Browne

9. Ched Evans

10. Mads Frøkjær-Jensen

11. Robbie Brady

12. Available

13. Ali McCann

14. Jordan Storey

15. Available

16. Andrew Hughes

17. Layton Stewart

18. Ryan Ledson

19. Emil Riis

20. Ben Woodburn

21. Dai Cornell

22. Calvin Ramsay

23. Bambo Diaby

24. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

25. Duane Holmes

26, 27, 28. Available

29. Finlay Cross-Adair

30. Kian Taylor

31. Available

32. Lewis Leigh

33. Kian Best

34. Kitt Newton

35. Noah Mawene

36. Available

37. Kaedyn Kamara

38. James Pradic

39. Mikey O’Neill

40, 41, 42, 43. Available

44. Brad Potts