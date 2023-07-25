Preston North End have upcoming away friendly trips to Fleetwood Town and Stockport County. They beat Aberdeen 2-0 last time out at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking to start the new season off with a positive result away at Bristol City on Saturday 5th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Norwich City sign winger

Norwich City have signed winger Christian Fassnacht from BSC Young Boys. The 29-year-old, who is a Switzerland international, has penned a two-year deal with the Canaries with the club holding the option for a further year. He has told their club website: “I’m really happy to sign for Norwich City. To challenge myself outside of Switzerland, in this club, for me, it is a dream come true.”

QPR land defender

QPR have snapped up defender Morgan Fox on a free transfer following his departure from fellow second tier club Stoke City. The former Sheffield Wednesday man cut ties with the Potters at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his contract when it expired in late June. He has now moved down to London for a new start.

Watford star leaves

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has been sold to Ligue 1 giants Marseille. The winger has left Vicarage Road after four years to move over to France. He joined the Hornets back in 2019 from Stade Rennais and went on to score 34 goals in 131 appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit.

Hull City youngster heads out the exit door