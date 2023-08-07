Preston North End drew 1-1 away at Bristol City over the weekend. Summer signing Will Keane was on the scoresheet at Ashton Gate.

The Lilywhites are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Salford City in the Carabao Cup at Deepdale. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest Championship news and rumours...

Striker wanted

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Leeds United, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers are interested in Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo. The 28-year-old, who is a Finland international with 63 caps under his belt, has scored 19 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for his current club to date. He has played for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, Union Berlin and Rizespor in the past.

Swansea City have looked at defender

Swansea City have shown an interest in Norwich City left-back Sam McCallum this summer, as per BBC Sport. The Swans have a vacancy to fill his position following Ryan Manning’s exit to Southampton last month. McCallum joined the Canaries in 2020 from Coventry City but isn’t guarenteed first-team minutes at Carrow Road at the moment.

QPR eyeing more signings

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth is in the hunt for more signings following his side’s loss on the opening day of the season to Watford. The Hoops were thumped 4-0 away at Watford and have sunk to 24th position after the first match.

Their manager has told West London Sport: “We’re definitely trying to get one in. With Jimmy (Dunne) and Jake (Clarke-Salter) being injured it’s really tough at the moment. We’re trying to get reinforcements in that area (defence).