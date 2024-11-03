The Robins inflicted a first home league defeat on PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning felt his side were well worthy of their 1-3 win at Preston North End, on Saturday.

Goals from Yu Hirakawa, Nahki Wells and Max Bird saw the Robins take all three points at Deepdale. The first of those was in hugely controversial fashion, as Bristol City’s number seven used his hand to knock the ball past Freddie Woodman. But, Manning’s men were clinical for goals two and three - after Sam Greenwood had equalised on 48 minutes for the hosts.

Post-match, Manning said: “I’m proud of the players. At times, not the prettiest game. It was a stop-start first half, with a few injuries which we were unfortunate to pick up. (We) managed it quite well, given we had to make forced changes in the first half and we changed shape as well. I thought we showed what we’re about in terms of culturally, problem solving and finding a way.

“In the second half, the second and third goal were moments of really outstanding quality that deserved to win the game. I think there’s a little bit of a snobbery now around styles and philosophies and what it has to be. We pressed well at times; we blocked really well when we had to. We were better with the ball; we’ve still got work to do on that but it’s a really tough place to come.

“They pressed high…the atmosphere and energy in the place. It’s real progress for me. I look back to the Derby game where we gave up three goals and we didn’t have that compactness, that resilience, that desire to defend. I think it showed volumes about the group today in terms of how far we’ve come, and we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Manning added: “I thought Sykesy was excellent today. I thought his desire to compete and to run and get back behind the ball - and then his quality on (the ball) was very good as well. Some of the movement to get in behind was excellent. Great ball and Nahki with great movement. He’s in a good spot, Nahki, for his age. And when you look at him, he’s in terrific condition and just so intelligent.”