Patrick Bauer hasn’t been given a Preston North End squad number for the forthcoming Championship season.

The defender, who has been told he no longer has a future at Deepdale, has been omitted from the list revealed by the Lilywhites on Wednesday - just over 48 hours before their season-opener against Sheffield United on Friday.

Instead, fellow centre-back Jack Whatmough, formerly 26, will wear the German’s old No5 jersey this term - which is one of a numbers of changes PNE have made to their squad numbering this summer.

Among those on the move, number wise, include Emil Riis (previously 19) - who will wear the No9 shirt that was previously Ched Evans’. The recently appointed player/coach has been handed the No12 jersey as he prepares to take a more back-seat role for Ryan Lowe’s side, leaving fan favourite Riis the new custodian of Preston’s famous, traditional centre-forward number.

Another stand-out change sees Ali McCann inherit Alan Browne’s former number. The Reoublic of Ireland international proudly wore the No8 on his back for eight of his 11 seasons at Deepdale.

So to see McCann (previously 13) don that number in the wake of the former skipper’s departure and subsequent move to Sunderland will take a moment or two to sink in. It will also be a gentle reminder that football quickly moves on, with PNE clearly ploughing on and hopefully building towards a brighter future without an all too familiar figure in their ranks.

Summer arrival Stefan Thordarson can be expected to play a key role in the aftermath Browne’s exit, with the Iceland international midfielder handed the No22 shirt for his maiden Deepdale season.

Meanwhile, fellow new signing, Sam Greenwood - who is on loan from Leeds for the season - will wear the No29 jersey, whose previous owner was Finlay Cross-Adair.

Speaking about Bauer’s Preston future last week, boss Ryan Lowe said: ‘We made Pat available and it’s down to his agent to do a bit of work and try get him a club. I have made a few calls myself to several clubs and there are a couple of clubs interested in him. He is a great lad, Pat, he doesn’t cause any fuss. But it’s about time; he hasn’t played for nearly two years.’

Preston North End’s 2024-25 squad numbers

1 Freddie Woodman 4 Ben Whiteman 5 Jack Whatmough 6 Liam Lindsay 7 Will Keane 8 Ali McCann 9 Emil Riis 10 Mads Frøkjær 11 Robbie Brady 12 Ched Evans 13 Dai Cornell 14 Jordan Storey 16 Andrew Hughes 17 Layton Stewart 18 Ryan Ledson 20 Sam Greenwood 21 James Pradic 22 Stefán Thórdarson 25 Duane Holmes 28 Milutin Osmajić 30 Kian Taylor 31 Theo Mawene 32 Kacper Pasiek 33 Kian Best 35 Noah Mawene 36 Josh Seary 44 Brad Potts