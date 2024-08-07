Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe chats to director Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE have made two signings in the summer transfer window

Preston North End are closing in on their third signing of the summer transfer window, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites, so far, have brought in midfield pair Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson - from Leeds United and Silkeborg IF. PNE, for around a month now, have been trying to strengthen out wide - while looking at central defensive options. And, it’s believed that the Deepdale outfit have agreed a loan deal for a wing-back.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that North End were moving in the right direction with a couple of wide targets. A squad injury at one of those player’s clubs saw the deal stall, but PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post last week that three deals were ‘live’. Personal terms with two of those were not an issue - said to be agreed - but the deals with clubs had not been done.

That is understood to still be the case, with asking prices from European sides proving a stumbling block for the Lilywhites - who thought they were on course to complete more business. A couple of those deals do remain alive, but frustrating negotiations have promoted Preston to act and move for a loan recruit.

PNE had been hopeful over one transfer target, also mentioned last week, but that is understood to be over. North End have lodged bids for three players this week - none of those have been accepted as things stand. The hope is that the loan will be concluded swiftly, ahead of Friday night’s opening game against Sheffield United. If it is, North End will still aim to add further.