Contract status of 26 Preston North End players after talks with duo confirmed
Preston North End have opened talks with two of the several players in the final year of their contracts, says director Peter Ridsdale.
The Lilywhites have a whole host of squad members, whose deals expire in the summer of 2025. Transfer business has been the priority for PNE this summer, but focus has now shifted to those North End do not want to lose.
Some will likely move on this time next year - it has already been suggested that one player will be keen to explore a new challenge following the 2024/25 campaign. With all of that in mind, here is a refresh of the contract picture at Deepdale - and when everyone’s deal runs until...
PNE out of contract 2025
Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman Defenders: Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Josh Seary, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Kian Taylor Midfielders: Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes Forwards: Emil Riis, Will Keane, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair
PNE out of contract 2026
Goalkeepers: Dai Cornell, James Pradic Defenders: Jack Whatmough Midfielders: Brad Potts, Noah Mawene Forwards: Layton Stewart, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile
PNE out of contract 2027
Midfielders: Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson (with option) Forwards: Milutin Osmajic
Ben Whiteman - signed a ‘long-term’ deal in January 2024
(Sam Greenwood is on loan from Leeds United, with option to buy. Ched Evans signed a player-coach deal with the club this summer)
