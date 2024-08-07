Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Contract overview at Preston North End ahead of the new season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have opened talks with two of the several players in the final year of their contracts, says director Peter Ridsdale.

The Lilywhites have a whole host of squad members, whose deals expire in the summer of 2025. Transfer business has been the priority for PNE this summer, but focus has now shifted to those North End do not want to lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some will likely move on this time next year - it has already been suggested that one player will be keen to explore a new challenge following the 2024/25 campaign. With all of that in mind, here is a refresh of the contract picture at Deepdale - and when everyone’s deal runs until...

PNE out of contract 2025

Goalkeeper: Freddie Woodman Defenders: Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Josh Seary, Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Kian Taylor Midfielders: Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes Forwards: Emil Riis, Will Keane, Kitt Nelson, Finlay Cross-Adair

PNE out of contract 2026

Goalkeepers: Dai Cornell, James Pradic Defenders: Jack Whatmough Midfielders: Brad Potts, Noah Mawene Forwards: Layton Stewart, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

PNE out of contract 2027

Midfielders: Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson (with option) Forwards: Milutin Osmajic

Ben Whiteman - signed a ‘long-term’ deal in January 2024

(Sam Greenwood is on loan from Leeds United, with option to buy. Ched Evans signed a player-coach deal with the club this summer)