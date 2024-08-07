Preston North End injury news for Sheffield United as Freddie Woodman update given

By George Hodgson
Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 18:37 BST
Freddie WoodmanFreddie Woodman
Freddie Woodman | Getty Images
Injury news from the PNE camp ahead of Friday night

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is being given a chance for Friday night’s opener against Sheffield United, amid injury concerns.

The Lilywhites take on Chris Wilder’s team at Deepdale, in front of the Sky Sports cameras. A muscle injury to Woodman, last week, made him a doubt for the Blades encounter. North End’s number one missed the final two pre-season friendlies against Everton and Salford City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dai Cornell started both matches and could be called upon. PNE boss Ryan Lowe says Woodman is training this week though and that a decision will be made on Thursday. As for other absentees, both Ali McCann (calf) and Layton Stewart (thigh) are set to miss out.

“Freddie’s training today,” said Lowe. “We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow. It wasn’t massively concerning at the time, so we shut him down, wrapped him up in cotton wool and he’s training today. So, if he comes through that, in terms of how he feels and presents tomorrow, then hopefully we will have him available.

“Ali is just getting up to speed now. He’s basically got a mini pre-season. He’s fine... he’s on the grass, kicking balls and he’s back out where he wants to be - instead of being in the gym. But, he has now got a mini pre-season because he missed large parts of it. Layton (Stewart) is the same, he’s just got a bit of catching up to do - but not much. The rest are all ready to go.”

Related topics:Freddie WoodmanSheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice