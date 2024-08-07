Freddie Woodman | Getty Images

Injury news from the PNE camp ahead of Friday night

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is being given a chance for Friday night’s opener against Sheffield United, amid injury concerns.

The Lilywhites take on Chris Wilder’s team at Deepdale, in front of the Sky Sports cameras. A muscle injury to Woodman, last week, made him a doubt for the Blades encounter. North End’s number one missed the final two pre-season friendlies against Everton and Salford City.

Dai Cornell started both matches and could be called upon. PNE boss Ryan Lowe says Woodman is training this week though and that a decision will be made on Thursday. As for other absentees, both Ali McCann (calf) and Layton Stewart (thigh) are set to miss out.

“Freddie’s training today,” said Lowe. “We’ll see how he reacts tomorrow. It wasn’t massively concerning at the time, so we shut him down, wrapped him up in cotton wool and he’s training today. So, if he comes through that, in terms of how he feels and presents tomorrow, then hopefully we will have him available.

“Ali is just getting up to speed now. He’s basically got a mini pre-season. He’s fine... he’s on the grass, kicking balls and he’s back out where he wants to be - instead of being in the gym. But, he has now got a mini pre-season because he missed large parts of it. Layton (Stewart) is the same, he’s just got a bit of catching up to do - but not much. The rest are all ready to go.”