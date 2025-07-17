Andrija Vukcevic | AFP via Getty Images

PNE have taken the Montenegro international on trial for the week

Andrija Vukcevic will play to earn a contract with Preston North End on Friday, as the Lilywhites face Getafe out in Spain.

The Montenegro international has been on trial with PNE this week, having seen his time at Mexican club Juárez come to an end this summer. Vukcevic was signed for a reported £1m in September 2023, and spent last season on loan in Spain with FC Cartagena - who finished bottom of the Segunda Division.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has been open about wanting to sign a ‘left sider’, with Vukcevic given the opportunity to prove he can fill that void. The 28-year-old is a left-back but viewed as someone who could operate at left wing-back, or even left centre-back, if required.

Versatility has been a big thing for the North End boss to add this summer, along with pace and power. Odel Offiah, Jordan Thompson, Pol Valentin and Thierry Small - while having preferred, or best, positions - have shown they can play in more than one, over the course of their careers to date.

The fact Heckingbottom is looking for a left-sided player is interesting. His options at wing-back were Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Jayden Meghoma last season. Andrew Hughes could fill in down the left if needed, too. On paper, Valentin and Small have replaced departing loan men Kesler-Hayden and Meghoma.

So, the fact PNE want to add further on that side could point to a few things. One could be that Small is very much viewed as an attacker; another may be that Brady will not be called upon, as regularly, in the same capacity. He operated inside the pitch towards the end of last season, and Heckingbottom also spoke about managing his workload. Or, Potts is not going to play out wide at all and Small will flip between both flanks, therefore leaving Preston needing one more body.

To get too focused on who will play in what specific position may be somewhat pointless, though. While we saw North End set up similarly in a lot of games last season, it wasn’t exactly Heckingbottom’s squad. We did still see tweaks from game-to-game, a pragmatic approach to certain matches and plans to be a fluid outfit.

The PNE boss has now started to make his mark on the group, and if Preston can finish the job off this summer he should have plenty of options at his disposal. That is the place he will want to get to. As for the prospect of signing Vukčević, there are reservations on paper given his club career to date, attacking metrics and lack of resale value.

This is a player very few will know anything about, mind. He has played football on the international stage, against the likes of Belgium, Serbia, Hungary and Wales. Vukčević is represented by the same agent as Milutin Osmajic, with it therefore very possible the defender was put to North End as a potential option for them.

Heckingbottom has been open about having to explore all avenues in the market, including free transfers. With three - four if you include Small - through the door already, it would be no surprise to see that become five, should Vukčević give a good account of himself against Getafe.

