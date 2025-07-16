Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Paul Heckingbottom believes there is ‘a lot, lot’ more to do in the transfer window

Preston North End’s transfer business has been received well to date and the Lilywhites must now finish the job off. It’s worth noting that there are still six-and-a-half weeks left of the window and the loan market is yet to fully kick in, but game one - three-and-a-half weeks away now - is when clubs and managers want most of their deals done.

Focus will always be on the business not yet completed; the buzz and excitement builds up around a new recruit but once confirmed, it’s very swiftly on to what comes next. That is perhaps heightened at the moment for PNE, given the fact the bulk of their work has been in the first two thirds of the pitch.

They are now looking to bring in the toughest players of the lot; those who make the difference up top. Daniel Jebbison has boosted the front line and time will tell just how much onus is placed on Thierry Small, in terms of attacking output. Brad Potts could also take up an offensive midfield role on a more regular basis this year.

Clearly, though, more attacking players have left the building than entered: Duane Holmes, Sam Greenwood, Emil Riis gone along with Ched Evans and Layton Stewart, albeit they didn’t play central roles last season. PNE look to have assembled a fairly solid base; they are now crying out for greater firepower.

Granted, there are some other question marks in the air. The void left by Kaine Kesler-Hayden was a big one and it remains to be seen whether it’s Pol Valentin’s sole role to fill it, or others chip in. One thing Heckingbottom has added is versatility and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see North End’s XI chop and change, based on the opposition.

Reports of the club’s priorities now being a striker and left wing-back sparked some attention on Tuesday. That is not to suggest PNE would be done and dusted should they get those through the door, but outs may well need to happen in order to get much more in - particularly in the goalkeeping and striking department.

One position which does look frail right now is attacking midfield, following the exits of Holmes and Greenwood. Unless added responsibility is given to those already on board, or Preston are moving towards a slightly different system, then there feels a creative vacancy in behind the strikers - Mads Frokjaer aside.

As mentioned, North End now want to sign a striker and left sided defender - it’s anticipated both would be permanent deals. Heckingbottom stressed the importance of PNE signing their own players this summer and that box has been ticked so far, with both younger prospects and Championship experience recruited.

One loan signing, though, by Preston’s recent standards would be a surprise. Another thing the Lilywhites’ manager emphasised last year is the quality that can be found in that particular market.

Heckingbottom has had success with it in his managerial career and some of North End’s best players in recent times have been on loan. And, at the end of the day, only two more signings does not exactly qualify as ‘a lot, lot’ more to do - which was the PNE manager’s view last weekend.

He is clearly at the forefront of the club’s business, and on the same page as lots of the Deepdale faithful. Preston were quick out of the traps and have plugged some big gaps so far, but definitely not all of them. While there’s absolutely pressure on to do that, if your glass is half full - rarely the case in football - then the best could be yet to come.

